Cummins adamant Widnes will get better

Widnes’ interim head coach Francis Cummins insists the Vikings will improve after falling to defeat at Wakefield.

Cummins watched on as the Vikings suffered an 11th straight Super League defeat that left them nine points adrift of the top eight with five games to play.

One more defeat will confirm their place in the Qualifiers once again, but Cummins believes they will get better as the season progresses.

He said: “You look at the squad, I’ve been doing it since I’ve got the job, to see who is going to be the next combination. People get opportunities, some have taken it, some haven’t. We’ll get to a point where the team will be better for it. We’re doing some good things but we’re also doing many silly things.”

On the performance, he added: “We were poor at the end of our sets. We’re a team that works hard and that’s the trouble, we work too hard. We’ve got a handful of people who at times are coming up with their own thing or giving it the opposition. They don’t need handouts from us.

“I thought Wakefield were good but we gave them some leg ups.”