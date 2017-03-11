Cunningham bemoans refereeing decisions

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Under pressure Keiron Cunningham blasted key decision made by Phil Bentham in Saints’ defeat to Hull.

Cunningham saw his side lose for a third consecutive time at the expense of Hull, leaving them in the bottom four.

The decision of Bentham to award a penalty try against Saints for the second time in two weeks left Cunningham frustrated and he lamented the most recent call against Alex Walmsley.

“If that was a penalty try, you’re giving them every single week,” Cunningham said.

“That’s two weeks in a row. We’re getting some real tough calls.”

Nevertheless, Cunningham was pleased with the way his team performed.

“I thought we were immense,” he said.

“If we had same effort the last two weeks, we win those games comfortably.

“We were a bit clumsy with the ball in the second half but I can’t fault the effort. I’m really pleased we got a really good response. There are a lot of good signs.”

