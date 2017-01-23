Cunningham sweating over the fitness of Matty Smith

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Keiron Cunningham is fearful that Matty Smith could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Smith, a new signing from rivals Wigan Warriors, was helped from the field during St Helens’ pre-season victory over Widnes on Sunday.

The England international will have further examinations today, but Cunningham admitted that he could miss a significant amount of time, and revealed his frustration at the manner of the tackle.

“I don’t think it is going to be good news, but we have to get him checked out.”

“Unfortunately the ninja tackle or whatever it is called strikes again and we’ll probably lose another player for a long period.”

