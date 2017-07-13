Currie scores the winner on return as Warrington keep top eight hopes alive

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Ben Currie kept Warrington’s small hopes of avoiding the Qualifiers alive as he marked his return from a 10-month absence through injury with the winning try in their 16-10 win over Wigan.

The Wolves exile to the Qualifiers was delayed by 24 hours at least as they overcame a Wigan side who were their own worst enemies throughout.

Oliver Gildart had handed Wigan the lead in the opening minutes, and the world champions were ahead 10-8 at the break thanks to a converted John Bateman try, with Benjamin Jullien and Ryan Atkins responding for the Wolves.

But Currie nudged Warrington ahead midway through the second-half, with two Stefan Ratchford penalties securing the points.

Warrington must now hope Huddersfield suffer defeat to Widnes to take their top eight hopes into the final round of fixtures.

Wigan: S Tomkins; Marshall, Gelling, Gildart, Burgess; Williams, Leuluai; Nuuausala, McIlorum, Sutton, Isa, Bateman, O’Loughlin. Subs: Clubb, Powell, Tautai, Wells.

Warrington: Ratchford; Hiku, Pomeroy, Atkins, Lineham; Patton, Gidley; Hill, Clark, Sims, Jullien, Hughes, Cooper. Subs: Currie, Savelio, Philbin, Smith.