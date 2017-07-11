Currie set for Warrington return

9 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Ben Currie is set to end his 10-month injury layoff after being named in the Warrington squad to face Wigan on Thursday.

The back-rower has missed the entire season after suffering a major ACL injury last September, which ruled him out of England’s Four Nations campaign.

However, he is likely to end his spell on the sidelines on Thursday as the Wolves look to cling on to their slim hopes of a top eight finish.

Currie enjoyed a superb 2016 campaign, scoring 21 tries in 33 appearances and earning selection into the Super League Dream Team.

The Wolves will have to win their final two matches and hope Huddersfield suffer two defeats to avoid the Qualifiers.

Currie is the only change to the Warrington squad that was named for their victory over Leigh, replacing Brad Dwyer.

Meanwhile, Sean O’Loughlin is set to make his 400th appearance for Wigan Warriors after being named in the squad.

Wigan’s only change sees Liam Marshall recalled to replace the injured Liam Farrell.

Wigan: John Bateman, Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Callum Field, Anthony Gelling, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Michael Mcilorum, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Sam Tomkins, Jack Wells, George Williams.

Warrington: Ryan Atkins, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Kurt Gidley, Peta Hiku, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Benjamin Jullien, George King, Tom Lineham, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Ben Pomeroy, Stefan Ratchford, Andre Savelio, Ashton Sims, Morgan Smith, Ben Westwood