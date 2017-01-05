Cuthbertson excited for 2017 after overcoming weight issues

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Adam Cutherbertson is confident he can rediscover his best form in 2017, after admitting that he was overweight last year.

The Leeds forward struggled to replicate the form he showed in his debut year with the Rhinos, which resulted in him being shortlisted for the Man of Steel award.

However, with the new season drawing ever closer, the 31-year-old believes he has managed to overcome his weight issues, which will allow him to be at his devastating best this season.

“I’d be lying if I said I was 100% last year,” he said.

“I was carrying a bit of weight and I picked up some injuries off the back of that. I’ve just focused on getting healthy for myself this year, both on and off the field. I’ve been working on my weight and I’ve got it down really well over the last couple of weeks.

“It’s been the hardest part, to be honest, but I’ve got it under what it was when I first came over to the club which is really positive for me. It puts me in a good mindset when I’m playing at a good weight, so I’m starting to get into that team based stuff now, so it’s really positive.”

Despite accepting that weight issues got the better of him last year, Cuthbertson is adamant that it wasn’t a result of a stunning maiden year with the club in 2015.

“I don’t think anyone was comfortable last year,” he stressed.

“You get in this false sense of security sometimes I guess. It’s the type of guy that I am, the weight can come on and off really easily. I’ve got to get myself in a good routine or things like that seep in and other bits and pieces do because I can be overweight and lazy.

“It was definitely a rude awakening.”