Czech Republic and Hungary name squads

The Czech Republic and Hungary meet for the fourth time tomorrow (Saturday) at the Athletics-Football Stadium, Chrudim Sports Complex (kick off 3pm).

The visitors are looking for their first victory, the sides having met last time in Budapest a year ago, the Czech’s triumphing 26-6.

Czech player/coach Ladislav Cintler, commented: “This is our only fixture before facing Germany in second match of European Championship C – North next month, which could put us a step further towards 2021 World Cup qualification, so we’re taking it very seriously. The Magyars are becoming more of a challenge with every game they play. It’s our last international on home soil this year, so we would like to give our fans another win.”

Hungary, who played Ireland in their highest profile match a fortnight ago, are using the game as build up for the Emerging Nations Rugby League World Championship in Sydney, in October 2018.

History will be made with the game being refereed by a Pole, Bartek Sierota, for the first time.

CZECH REPUBLIC SQUAD : Pavel Mikeska (Hodonín Black Angels), Oldřich Chrbolka, Patrik Koliska, Ondřej Preininger, Tomáš Řičica (Chrudim Rabbitohs), Antonín Berk, Jaroslav Bžoch (Krupka dragons), Lukáš Krištof, Pavel Mejstřík (Lokomotiva Beroun), Jakub Hudrlík, Jan Zámrský (Mad Squirrels Vrchlabí), Roman Pavelek (Mikulov Roosters), Kamil Havel (Orli Havlíčkův Brod), Tomáš Adamec, Ladislav Cintler, Jan Heininger, Filip Špaček (Slavia Hradec Králové).