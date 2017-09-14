Czechs and Norwegians announce October Test

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The Czech Republic and reigning Nordic Champions, Norway will play an international match on 21 October, in the Czech Republic. It will be the third meeting between the two countries.

“Games against Norway are always a big challenge for us,” noted Czech national team head coach, Ladislav Cintler. “There is significant growth in both our domestic competitions so this is a good opportunity to test each other again at international level. Last year we managed to win what was a very close match and we hope to do the same this time.”

In the 2013 European Championship C, their first meeting, Norway defeated the Czech Republic 26-14. But in September last year the Czechs got their revenge, winning by 12 points to 6.

If Norway triumph this time, it will be the first time they have won three consecutive games, whilst if the Czech Republic win, they will have registered unprecedented consecutive victories.

“We are very excited to be returning to the Czech Republic,” said Norway coach Dave Hunter. “Hopefully we will see a great game played between to evenly matched teams. We were disappointed at just losing out last year, so we will be training hard, looking to end our international season on a high.”