D-Day approaches for schools Rugby League enthusiasts

TIME is running out for nominations to be made for the English Schools Rugby League National Awards.

Details have to be lodged with the Rugby Football League by next Monday (24 July) and categories comprise:

Teacher of the Year – a teacher who has shown commitment to organising coaching and playing opportunities for schoolboys and girls, going the extra mile to develop a culture of Rugby League within their school.

Outstanding Contribution to Schools Rugby League – an individual who has made an exceptional difference to schools Rugby League over the course of the year.

School of the Year – a school that has performed above and beyond expectations both in on-field success and off-field development of Rugby League participation opportunities.

Boys Team of the Year – a Boys’ school team that has performed above and beyond expectations both on and off the field.

Girls Team of the Year – a Girls’ school team that has performed above and beyond expectations both on and off the field.

Schools Match Official of the Year – a match official who has shown commitment to attending and officiating at schools events, and has gone the `extra mile’ to develop themselves and their local match official society.

Winners will also receive a VIP invitation to the National Champion Schools Finals day on Friday 25 August at Richmond, London, where they will be presented with their award during the ESRL Awards Ceremony.

They will, in addition, receive two complimentary tickets for the following day’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Final at Wembley, and will also be invited to the RFL’s Community Awards ceremony on the day of the Super League Grand Final in October, when they will again be given a couple of complimentary tickets.

Each Category winner is selected by the RFL’s Development Team and the English Schools’ Rugby League Board.

Nomination forms can be downloaded at http://www.rugby-league.com/get_involved/play/schools/esrl_awards and should be emailed to Ellie.coleman@rfl.co.uk.