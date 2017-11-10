D-Day beckons for County Champions

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

LANCASHIRE are facing two must-win games on Sunday (12 November) when the Red Rose county hosts Cumbria in a double-header at the second stage of the Open Age and Under 19s BARLA County Championships Tri-Series.

Yorkshire accounted for the reigning champions 16-10 at Open Age and 25-18 at Under 19s last Sunday and, as a result, Lancashire must prevail by at least seven and eight points respectively this weekend to have any chance at all of retaining their crowns.

The event is being hosted by Thatto Heath Crusaders.