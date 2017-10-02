D-Day in Bulls legal case

The legal battle involving 47 current and former employees of Bradford Bulls could be settled today, with claimants seeking damages in excess of £1.2 million.

League Express reported earlier this year that almost 50 former players and staff employed by Bradford before the club’s liquidation in January have launched legal proceedings against several different parties, including the sport’s governing body, the Rugby Football League.

And today, the claimants’ legal team will meet for a mediation hearing with the four respondents: the Rugby Football League, the new-co (Bradford Bulls 2017 Limited), the administrators who handled the old company’s demise and the insolvency service.

