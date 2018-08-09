Dafydd Hellard to benefit from Grand Final crowd

Wales Rugby League have announced that they will donate £2 to Dafydd Hellard’s testicular cancer treatment for every paying adult attendee at the WRL Grand Final Day this Sunday at Sardis Road in Pontypridd, writes Ian Golden.

Hellard, a player-coach at Treharris-based Valley Cougars, who are contesting the Premier League Final against Torfaen Tigers (kick-off 2.45pm) and a coach at Aber Valley Wolves Under 15s who take on Cardiff Blue Dragons in their final (kick-off 11.15am), needs to raise money for his next stage of treatment which unavailable on the NHS in the Merthyr County Borough, which is where he resides.

Admission to the quadruple header costs £5 for adults and £3 for children.

Cougars team manager Liam Price said: “The Rugby League community in Wales is a small one. So far the generosity from people at our own club has been fantastic and on top of that it’s amazing to see people from other clubs going out of their way to help. “Special thanks go to Helen Treherne from Aber Valley Wolves, the players from Rhondda Outlaws for doing a collection amongst themselves, and to West Wales Raiders for doing collections at their home games.

“On top of this now WRL are making a donation from the gate takings from finals day this Sunday. Your generosity does not go unnoticed so, from the Cougar family, thank you very much.”

Dual-code referee James Jones is also fundraising. He is running an online auction via his personal Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/james.referee where he is selling one of his rugby union European Cup referee’s jerseys as well as a signed Welsh RU shirt and two free boiler services in the Swansea / Llanelli area – kindly donated by Gareth Bowen Heating and Plumbing services.

Jones, who is refereeing the League 1 match between Workington Town and Coventry Bears this Sunday, said: “Daf is one in a million and right now I can think of nothing better than him recovering, coming back as a player, torturing me again on the field and me giving him a yellow card.”

Jones also has two Challenge Cup Final tickets up for raffle. Anyone wishing to take part please donate £5 at www.walesrugbyleague.co.uk/daf then contact James on Twitter or Facebook with a screenshot and they will be entered into a draw that will be done independently next week.

The full schedule for finals day on Sunday at Sardis Road in Pontypridd is…

Under 13s: Bridgend Blue Bulls v Aber Valley Wolves (kick-off 10am)

Under 15s: Aber Valley Wolves v Cardiff Blue Dragons (kick-off 11.15am)

Under 17s: Cardiff Blue Dragons v Torfaen Tigers (kick-off 12.45pm)

Premier League: Valley Cougars v Torfaen Tigers (kick-off 2.45pm)