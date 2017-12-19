Dalton Grant joins Bradford on a one-year deal

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

WELSH INTERNATIONAL Dalton Grant has joined Bradford Bulls on a one-year deal.

After playing under Wales’ head coach and Bulls’ new boss John Kear in the World Cup, Grant heads to the Provident Stadium following his departure from London Broncos – where he spent the whole of the 2017 season injured – with international experience under his belt.

“I came back from the World Cup and started pre-season with London, then I knew that John was going to Bradford and I was interested in joining the club,” said Grant.

Grant will join Bradford’s group of full-time players preparing for the 2018 season. The Welsh international insists that the Bulls are going places and aims to become a talisman for the Championship One side as they look towards promotion.

“That’s one reason why I was interested, Bradford are moving forward and they look like a really promising club with a lot to offer.

“This is going to be a great move for me and will help see my goals progress. Bradford are a side that should be pushing for at least a top spot in the Championship.”

Grant, who is 27 years old, sees himself playing a leading role in nurturing the club’s young talent in order to ensure that Bradford are well-equipped for their promotion charge in 2018.

“It’s certainly going to be a change from being one of the younger players to the older, now that I am in a very young squad. I will try and pass on any experience that I can. I know how John likes to play so it will make it easier for some of the boys if I can help out others out.

Grant, whose previous clubs include South Wales’ Scorpions, Barrow Raiders and Dewsbury Rams as well as London, can’t wait to get started with his new club and could potentially feature in his first game for Bradford on Boxing Day when the Bulls host Halifax RLFC.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting the boys on Thursday, followed by a big game on Boxing Day, I can’t wait to put the jersey on and get playing.”

“I’m looking forward to the challenge, we are going to set the bench mark for how we want to start the season. Bradford are no underdogs even though they have gone down a league.

“I always try to give my 100% for whatever club I’m playing for and give the fans what they want. Bradford have always had a big following, it has always been a really good atmosphere when I have played against them so it would be nice to be on the other end and hear the fans get behind them and cheer the boys on to victory.”