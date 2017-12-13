Dan Sarginson re-joins Wigan Warriors on two-year deal

37 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan Warriors have confirmed that Dan Sarginson has rejoined the club on a two-year deal.

Sarginson only left Wigan at the end of last season to join NRL side Gold Coast. However, after finding opportunities hard to come by, he returns to Super League with the Warriors effective immediately.

He said: “I can’t wait to get back to the club I have so many fond memories with including the greatest moment of my career, winning the 2016 Grand Final. Although it didn’t work out the way I would have liked due to injuries I’m glad to have had the experience of playing the in NRL. I’m really looking forward to getting back amongst it with the boys and to the new season ahead.”

Wigan coach Shaun Wane said: “Dan joined us as a youngster in 2014 who was relatively new to the game and left us as a Grand Final winner and an England international. He knows what we’re all about and having spoken with him recently I know just how keen he is to play regularly, compete for honours and get started with pre-season training.”