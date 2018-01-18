Dan Sarginson reveals the two clubs that tried to sign him before joining Wigan

4 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Dan Sarginson has revealed that he received interest from Hull Kingston Rovers and Toronto Wolfpack before joining Wigan Warriors.

The England international is back at the Warriors just one year after leaving the club to join NRL side Gold Coast Titans.

However, in an extended interview with TotalRL, the centre confirmed that he had other options, including an opportunity to join the Canadian club.

“Hull were pretty interested a bit before Wigan and I’d spoke to Toronto and I briefly spoke to them,” he said.

“There wasn’t too much in it. I obviously met with Ian Lenagan when he was over watching the World Cup Final in Brisbane, which is only an hour from me. That was the first I’d heard from Wigan really and a week later I’d ended up signing.”

Meanwhile, Sarginson also admitted that he had gone off the idea of moving to rugby union.

He had previously revealed his intentions of making a cross-code switch during his career, but believes that ship may have sailed.

“That was my general goal when I was a bit younger. But now I take everything as it comes and I’m happy here at the moment.

“I’ve got two years here and the more I watch union the more I think to myself I don’t really want to be playing that. They don’t get their hands on the ball much.”