Dan Sarginson’s brother passes away, aged 23

Wigan Warriors have offered their support to Dan Sarginson after his brother passed away at the age of 23.

In a short statement, the Warriors confirmed the passing of Adam over the weekend.

Wigan Warriors Executive Director, Kris Radlinski: “All at Wigan Warriors wish to extend their condolences to Dan Sarginson and his family following the death of his brother over the weekend.

“Our thoughts are with Dan and his family at this extremely sad time. The club will be giving Dan both time and support whilst respecting his and his family’s privacy.”