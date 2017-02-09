How Danny Brough can make history this weekend in Super League

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

With numerous Albert Goldthorpe Medals under his belt and a reputation for being one of the most menacing half-backs in recent years, Danny Brough has enjoyed a fine career at the top of the sport – and he could be set to make a small piece of history this weekend.

In the opening round of the 2017 Super League season, Brough’s Huddersfield Giants side head to Widnes looking to make a strong start to the new campaign in the bid to avoid being in the Qualifiers once again this season.

And should he register 11 points this weekend against the Vikings, it will be enough to move him into the top ten all-time leading points scorers: not just in Super League history, but in the 122-year history of the sport of rugby league.

Brough’s career total of 3,428 points has been reached with 87 for Dewsbury (2002-2003), 616 for York (2003-2004), 204 for Hull FC (2005-2006), 360 for Castleford (2006-2007), 489 for Wakefield (2008-2010), 1,534 for Huddersfield (2010-2016), 4 for England (2012) and 134 for Scotland (2004-2008, 2010 & 2013-2016).

He will overtake Steve Quinn in the top ten should he do so – a feat which, even if he doesn’t achieve this weekend, he will almost certainly do at some point this season.

Here’s how the current top ten looks:

1 Neil Fox (Wakefield/Bradford/Hull KR/York/Bramley/Huddersfield, 1956-79) 6,220

2 Jim Sullivan (Wigan, 1921-46) 6,022

3 Kevin Sinfield (Leeds, 1997-2015) 4,231

4 Gus Risman (Salford/Workington/Batley, 1929-54) 4,050

5 John Woods (Leigh/Warrington/Bradford/Rochdale, 1976-92) 3,985

6 Mick Nanyn (Rochdale/Whitehaven/Widnes/Oldham/Leigh/Swinton, 1999-2015) 3,700

7 Cyril Kellett (Hull KR/Featherstone, 1956-74) 3,686

8 Kel Coslett (St Helens/Rochdale, 1962-79) 3,545

9 Lewis Jones (Leeds, 1952-64) 3,445

10 Steve Quinn (York/Featherstone, 1970-88) 3,438

Brough currently sits just below Quinn on 3,428 points – so history is there to be made this weekend for the scrum-half.