Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw May 8, 2017 17:02

Danny Brough handed double charge by the RFL

Huddersfield halfback Danny Brough could cop a five-game suspension after being charged for two separate incidents by the Match Review Panel.

The Scotland international has been cited for two dangerous contact offences, graded B & C, during Huddersfield’s defeat to Castleford last week.

If found guilty, Brough could face five matches on the sidelines, with the maximum punishment for both incidents recommended at two and three games respectively.

A suspension would come as a huge blow to the Giants, with Rick Stone already without Lee Gaskell through injury while their halfback, Ryan Brierley, left the club last month.

Teenage centre Sam Wood has been playing in the halves with Brough, but the absence of the veteran playmaker would leave Stone with a major dilemma.

Meanwhile, Leigh’s Jamie Acton and Widnes’ Gil Dudson have also been handed dangerous contact charges, graded B and A respectively, while Catalans’ Vincent Duport has been issued a Grade A charge for other contrary behaviour.

