Danny Brough saves the day after referee no-show

Danny Brough ensured a junior rugby league was able to take place… after stepping up to referee when an official didn’t turn up.

The Huddersfield Giants ace did his good deed for the day when he agreed to take up the whistle after the designated match official failed to show up.

It appeared that the Under 13’s game between Emley Moor and Heworth would have to be cancelled after the referee no-showed, and no parents put their hand up to replace him.

But Brough stepped up and ensured the youngsters would be able to play after all after agreeing to take control of the game.

Sporting a cap and jeans, Brough earned rave reviews from those in attendance for his handling of the game… despite not even having a whistle!

One onlooker said: “Seriously though he was best we ever had and did it all without a whistle and a very close hard fought match, total respect for Danny.”

Brough, who has never been shy in airing his grievances with officials in Super League, has proven to be a love to hate figure during his career. However, there’s very little doubting that he deserves great credit for ensuring the youngsters in attendance were able to get out on the field.

And who knows, he might have even developed a new-found respect for the Super League officials after his own experience of being in the middle!