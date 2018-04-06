Danny Houghton’s greatest moments in a Hull FC shirt

Danny Houghton will reach 300 Hull FC appearances when they take on St Helens this Friday.

And it’s fair to say it’s been some career.

To celebrate his latest milestone, TotalRL takes a look at some of his finest moments in black and white.

1. The debut

It’s eleven long years since Danny Houghton made his debut for Hull FC. A then fresh-faced 18-year-old took to the field to take on Harlequins.

At the time, few knew how big an impact he would have on the club, perhaps not even Houghton himself.

Hull FC won 20-8 that day, although Houghton admits that at the time, he had reservations about playing.

“I remember being sat on the bench thinking I don’t want to go on the field. I was thinking I’d rather just sit here on the bench, watch the game go by and not have to make a mistake,” he told the Hull Daily Mail.

“Then after about 25 minutes the time came for me to go on and I’ve not looked back since. I don’t remember much of the game, but I remember what it meant to me.”

He’s never looked back since.

2. The stand-in captain

In 2013, Hull FC had a problem. Gareth Ellis had been struck down with injury during the pre-season, leaving the club without their captain.

Step up Houghton, who captained the side for the first time and played a major role as they won four games on the bounce before Ellis’ arrival.

The hooker was influential and continued to be so as they made the Challenge Cup final that year.

3. The 2016 Derby comeback

Houghton was involved in one of the most incredible comebacks in Super League history, made all the more sweeter by the fact it was against bitter enemies Hull KR.

The Robins were 20-0 up with 18 minutes to go and seemingly on their way to victory. But four tries in the final quarter, including one from Houghton, secured the Black and Whites a day they will never, ever forget.

4. Tackle 52

But the Hull derby triumph wasn’t the only memorable day of 2016, was it?

Later that year, they ended their Wembley hoodoo as they brought a halt to years of misery in the capital to win the Challenge Cup Final.

But what was more memorable that day was Danny Houghton’s incredible, last-ditch tackle on Ben Currie to stop the Warrington winger scoring the winning try for the Wolves.

Houghton etched his name into Hull FC, Wembley and Rugby League folklore as he produced his 52nd tackle of the game to end the curse over his hometown club. A fairytale story if ever there was one, and he won Man of Steel on the back of it.

5. Captain fantastic

The start of the 2018 season brought an end to the inevitable wait for Danny Houghton to be named the captain of Hull FC.

Gareth Ellis’ retirement opened the vacancy, and there was only ever going to be one winner to the crown.

Injuries have prevented Houghton stamping his authority on the role so far, but it won’t take him long.