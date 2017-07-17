Danny McGuire completes move to Hull Kingston Rovers

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Danny McGuire’s has signed a two-year deal with Championship side Hull Kingston Rovers.

McGuire, one of the best of his generation, will join the Robins in 2018 after he finishes the season with Leeds Rhinos, where he has spent the entirety of his career to date.

The 34-year-old’s departure from Headingley was confirmed last week, with the Robins always the strong favourites to secure his services.

“I had a couple of options but once I’d spoken to Jamie Peacock and Tim Sheens, I made my mind up pretty quickly,” he told the club’s official website.

“With the direction the club is wanting to go and having the chance to work with somebody with Tim’s experience and everything he’s achieved in the game, it seemed the perfect fit. I know quite a few of the boys there already, the ex-Leeds lads and people like Shaun Lunt, so everything just felt right.

“The main thing I want to let everybody know is that I’m coming over there to play well. I still feel like I’m playing well individually and I’ve got plenty of experience to add to the team. I’m not coming just to rest on my laurels and have a holiday, I want to be part of a successful team at Rovers.

“It’s an exciting challenge for me because I’ll basically be coming across having to prove myself all over again to everybody, not just my new teammates and my new coaches, but to the club and the fans.”