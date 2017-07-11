Featherstone named the favourites to sign Danny McGuire

102 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Featherstone Rovers have been named as the favourites to sign Danny McGuire.

The ambitious Championship club have been named the 7/4 favourites to land the former England and Great Britain halfback by bookmakers after his departure from Leeds Rhinos at the end of the season was announced earlier today.

Hull Kingston Rovers and Toronto Wolfpack are the ones in hot pursuit, priced at 3/1 & 4/1 respectively.

Huddersfield and Catalans are the two Super League clubs with the shortest odds of snapping up his services.