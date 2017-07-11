Featherstone named the favourites to sign Danny McGuire

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw July 11, 2017 17:24

Featherstone named the favourites to sign Danny McGuire

Featherstone Rovers have been named as the favourites to sign Danny McGuire.

The ambitious Championship club have been named the 7/4 favourites to land the former England and Great Britain halfback by bookmakers after his departure from Leeds Rhinos at the end of the season was announced earlier today.

Hull Kingston Rovers and Toronto Wolfpack are the ones in hot pursuit, priced at 3/1 & 4/1 respectively.

Huddersfield and Catalans are the two Super League clubs with the shortest odds of snapping up his services.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw July 11, 2017 17:24

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions