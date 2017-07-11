Danny McGuire to leave Leeds at the end of the season

49 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Danny McGuire will leave Leeds at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old, who has enjoyed one of the most trophy-laden careers in the sport’s history, has decided to leave the Rhinos at the culmination of the 2017 campaign.

In his 16 seasons with the Rhinos, McGuire has won seven Grand Finals, three World Club Challenge titles, two Challenge Cups and enjoyed three League Leaders Sheild winning campaigns.

But he will bring an end to his time with the Rhinos at the end of the season, with his future beyond the year still undecided.

“I am pleased to have made the decision now so I can focus on the remainder of this season and finishing my time at the Rhinos in the best possible way,” he said.

“I have been honoured to play alongside some of the greatest players in our game’s history and I remember seeing how special it was for Danny Buderus, Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Peacock and Kylie Leuluai to finish their time as a Rhino at the very top and that is my aim now.

“When I was a youngster coming through the academy, I got my opportunity because a senior player moved on and now is the right time for me and the club to give our talented, young players their opportunity. I have been at my club since I was 12 and spent my entire adult life so far here; it is all I have ever known. But there are exciting challenges ahead and I know that the door is always open for me here at Headingley.

“I would like to thank Gary Hetherington and Brian McDermott for giving me the opportunity to decide my next action. I will take time now to look at my options moving forward. I am in no rush to make definite plans about next season and beyond. I am not ready to say my goodbyes just yet, we are currently second in the league and in the Challenge Cup semi-final and that is where my attention is focused now,” added McGuire.

McGuire, Super League’s all-time leading scorer, leaves Brian McDermott with a huge void to fill.

“In the decades to come, Danny McGuire’s achievements will only become more impressive. As well as all the silverware and match-winning plays he has come up with, perhaps the most impressive thing about Danny is the way he has adapted and evolved his game to suit both his team mates and the game in general.

“I am sure he will take that adaptability with him into whatever he decides to do next and will be a champion as always at whatever that is. There are few people who are more determined for success than Danny and I know he will be giving his absolute all in the remaining months of this season to finish on the highest possible note.”

Chief Executive Gary Hetherington commented, “Danny has given wonderful service to the Rhinos and the game and I think it is fitting for him to end his playing days at the Rhinos as our captain and number six.

“He will enjoy a lifetime association with the club and be remembered as one of the club’s legendary players.”