Danny Washbrook extends stay at Hull FC

Danny Washbrook has signed a new one-year extension at Hull FC.

League Express revealed the 31-year-old has become the latest star to extend his stay at the KCOM Stadium after signing a new contract last week.

Washbrook is currently in his second spell with the defending Challenge Cup winners, having joined the club from Wakefield in 2016.

His new deal will extend his career to a 14th year in Super League, and he is the only current Hull player to have played in the 2006 Grand Final and last year’s Challenge Cup triumph, with Kirk Yeaman, who retired last season, the only other player to boast the same accomplishment.

It leaves just a handful of players left to commit to Hull, with captain Gareth Ellis, Fetuli Talanoa, Steve Michaels, Nick Rawsthorne and Jack Downs the remaining quintet out of contract at the end of the year.

