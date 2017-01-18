Daryl Clark signs new contract with Warrington Wolves

9 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington Wolves hooker Daryl Clark has revealed that he has turned down interest from the NRL to sign a new contract with the club until the end of the 2020 season.

The hooker, who signed for a six-figure sum from Castleford at the end of the 2014 season, was in exceptional form in 2016 as the Wolves made both major finals on the domestic calendar.

He subsequently earned a call-up to the England squad for the Four Nations last autumn, and has now decided to extend his stay with the Wolves having rejected overtures from Australia.

He confirmed the news on the Wolves’ Twitter account on Wednesday night.