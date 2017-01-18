Daryl Clark signs new contract with Warrington Wolves

Aaron Bower
By Aaron Bower January 18, 2017 18:29

Daryl Clark signs new contract with Warrington Wolves

Warrington Wolves hooker Daryl Clark has revealed that he has turned down interest from the NRL to sign a new contract with the club until the end of the 2020 season.

The hooker, who signed for a six-figure sum from Castleford at the end of the 2014 season, was in exceptional form in 2016 as the Wolves made both major finals on the domestic calendar.

He subsequently earned a call-up to the England squad for the Four Nations last autumn, and has now decided to extend his stay with the Wolves having rejected overtures from Australia.

He confirmed the news on the Wolves’ Twitter account on Wednesday night.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Aaron Bower
By Aaron Bower January 18, 2017 18:29

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions