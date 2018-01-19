Daryl Powell tips Jake Trueman for massive year as Cas’ teenage sensation dazzles in pre-season

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Daryl Powell has hyped up the talents of halfback Jake Trueman after a fantastic pre-season campaign.

The 18-year-old has been tipped for a big season with the Tigers after making his breakthrough in 2017 with a hat-trick on his first senior start.

Castleford were quick to sign the Bradford-born youngster up to a new three-year deal in the off-season, with his rate of progression continuing to pick up pace.

His development has continued to impress Powell in the off-season, who admitted he could start in the club’s opening Super League match with St Helens in just two weeks time.

His talent has caught the eye of Tigers head coach, who is excited by Cas’ teenage sensation.

“I’m impressed with him every session,” Powell said.

“His kicking game is phenomenal. In attacking positions he has such a touch about him. He’s a talented player, a really talented player. I’m delighted we extended his contract.

“He’s a natural. When Luke Gale hasn’t been in training we’ve had him on the left-side, and they’ve all been delighted to have him. He’ll have some challenges along the way, but he’s a bright talent.

“This kid can play and I would have absolutely no hesitation putting him in there for the first game against St Helens.”