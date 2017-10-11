David Collier to leave role in Rugby League International Federation

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

David Collier is stepping down as chief executive of the Rugby League International Federation when his contract runs out next May.

Collier, who spent 10 years as chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board, was the Federation’s first full-time officer when he was appointed in March 2015.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in this role and have met and worked with many great people involved with rugby league,” he said.

“I am convinced that the organisation and the sport is now superbly placed to take full advantage of the upcoming Rugby League World Cup and it will continue to grow and embed itself across the globe.

“There is still a great deal of work to do before I move on in May and I will be working as hard as possible to ensure that the RLIF can have a seamless transition to the next phase of its development.”

RLIF chairman Nigel Wood said: “David has achieved much during his time in office and the RLIF is a stronger and better organisation for his efforts as our first CEO.”