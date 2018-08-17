David Fifita appears to suggest his season is over with Wakefield Trinity

Popular Wakefield Trinity forward David Fifita’s season could be over.

The forward posted on Instagram on Friday morning that he was sad to see the current campaign end, but he needs to ‘get his body right’.

Fifita has once again been a pivotal part of the Trinity side under Chris Chester this season, and was equally-impressive on Thursday night despite Wakefield suffering defeat to Super League leaders St Helens.

But it appears as though Trinity may have to make do without one of their key talisman for the final five games of the year.