David Fifita named in Dewsbury squad to take on Rochdale

19 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Dewsbury Rams have named four Wakefield players in their squad for the club’s opening Championship fixture with Rochdale, with David Fifita among the quartet.

Max Jowitt, who was named League Express’ Rookie of the Year in 2016, will also be joined by Wakefield teammates Mason Caton-Brown and Keegan Hirst, the latter of whom left Dewsbury’s local rivals Batley to join Trinity ahead of the new season.

Our 19-man squad for our first @RLChampionships game away at @RochdaleHornets this Sunday has been announced! pic.twitter.com/bwmUfAIpAU — Dewsbury Rams (@DewsburyRams) February 3, 2017

Meanwhile, Rochdale, who are partnered up with Warrington Wolves and included the likes of Tom Lineham and Kevin Penny in their squad last year, have named a squad consisting of players contracted to the Hornets. Among them are nine debutants, including Danny Bridge, who recently joined the club on loan from Australian side Redcliffe Dolphins.