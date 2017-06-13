Davies pens new Featherstone deal

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Featherstone Rovers have tied down the services of star forward John Davies for the next two years.

The former Castleford, Batley and Sheffield star has been in superb form this year, after also impressing in his maiden season with the club last year.

He has now signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2019, and the 26-year-old believes there are good times ahead.

“I am delighted to be staying here, it is a big thing for me, and I hope the supporters will be happy,” said Davies.

“I have enjoyed my time here so far, though this year has been even better than last.

“I have really bought into the direction the club is heading in and where those at the helm are looking to take it over the next few years. It is something I want to be a part of.

“As far as I can see, the club is looking to tie down its core squad – and I am sure more announcements will follow in the weeks ahead.

“The supporters are fantastic and it is nice to play in front of decent crowds. My wife and kid come to the games and they enjoy doing so.

“I am more than happy to continue my work here. I really want to kick on now and finish the season strongly.

“Everyone here is striving to achieve big things. The long-term dream is a full-time environment – in Super League – and that is what we are collectively building towards.

“There is no point looking to build a great squad if you are not vying for promotion and that is what I want to be a part of.”