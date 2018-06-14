Davy calls for one last push on free ticket offer

Huddersfield owner Ken Davy has issued a plea for people to take up their offer of free entry to their game with Catalans.

The Giants are hoping for a bumper crowd at the game, with anyone able to gain free entry by signing up for tickets.

Huddersfield have had a heavy promotional drive, and Davy is hoping people will turn up to see their stars in action.

“Jerry (Jermaine McGillvary) isn’t just an international but he almost won the world player of the year when he played for England,” Davy said.

“He was undoubtedly the player of the tournament and you only have to see him play to sense the excitement when Jerry gets the ball. He can weave in and out, he can dive over the line. He’s an outstanding player.

“In Leroy, our captain, he’s now back and played his first game last week. He’ll only get better and stronger and faster. That’s just two of a group of really good players in our squad.

“There are some exciting youngsters. Come along and see these stars of tomorrow who are going to be playing. They’re exciting to watch and making an impression at the Giants, so why don’t you come down and make an impression. We’d love to see you.”

Tickets can be bought here: http://giantsrl.com/news/article/7112/limited-time-to-get-your?platform=hootsuite