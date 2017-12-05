Deadline approaches for BARLA National Cup applications

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

BARLA Secretary Phil Sharpe has reminded clubs that the closing date for entry to the Xamax BARLA Open Age National Cup is Friday 15 December.

An extra boost for teams taking part this season is that the winners will receive a free set of kit from the sponsors, and will also secure inclusion in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup in 2019.

The 2018 competition will get underway with a preliminary round on Saturday 13 January. The first round will take place seven days later, and the second round on Saturday 3 February.

The quarter-finals will be staged on Saturday 3 March, and the semi-finals on Saturday 7 April, with the final inked in for Sunday 6 May, at a venue to be confirmed.

Entry forms can be located on the BARLA website, under the `downloads’ section.