Deadline extension for RFL’s Facilities Survey

Grassroots clubs now have until Easter Monday to complete the Rugby Football League’s Facilities Survey.

The RFL’s Chief Operations Officer Ralph Rimmer says: “A large number of clubs have completed the survey and the information they have provided is going to be really useful in shaping the Community Facilities Strategy for Rugby League.

“To give as many clubs as possible the opportunity to contribute to and inform this strategy, we have extended the deadline for completion of the survey to Monday 17 April.

“We would really appreciate it if you could spare around 30 minutes over the Easter Weekend to complete the survey.”

He adds: “I have copied the survey link here: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/JD2HBXB.

“Thank you in advance (and anticipation) for your time and input in helping support this exciting and important project for our sport.”