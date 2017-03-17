You decide: Which club is most likely to pull off a Challenge Cup shock this weekend?

You decide: Which club is most likely to pull off a Challenge Cup shock this weekend?

The Challenge Cup returns this weekend as all 12 Championship clubs enter the competition.

There have been plenty of shocks in the competition recently, with Leigh’s run to the quarter-final in 2015 and Oldham’s historic victory over Hull Kingston Rovers last year two of the more memorable moments.

But could this weekend provide us with another ‘cupset’ to savour? Cast your vote below by giving a ‘thumbs up’ to each club you think will pull off an upset.

