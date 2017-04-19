Declan Patton reveals all about tough start to 2017 with Warrington

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington half-back Declan Patton has revealed for the first time how difficult his start to 2017 has been.

Patton, who scored the Wolves’ only try during last season’s Grand Final, was dropped by Wolves coach Tony Smith followed the round three defeat to Salford earlier in the season – with only an injury to Kevin Brown allowing the 21-year-old a chance to get back in the team.

However, he has responded positively, playing a crucial role in helping the Wolves register their first three victories of the season – and Patton told League Express it has been a tough period for him.

“It’s been a real tough few weeks, obviously,” he said.

“But I know I didn’t start as well as I could have done this year so I understood why I was dropped and left out of the side by the coaches. I was behind Kevin and Kurt Gidley too who are both internationals and ridiculously talented, and it’s taken an injury to one of them for me to get a chance.

“But I knew I had to take it and so far, I think I have done that.”

Patton admitted he isn’t sure why the start to 2017 for both himself and the Wolves has been below-par: but he said that he believes everyone at the club is emerging through the other side of that tricky patch now.

He said: “We came off a real high last year getting to every final available as well as finishing top of the league, and while it’s not that anyone thought it would just happen again without trying this year, I just don’t think it clicked in those first few weeks.

“I can’t put my finger on it — both my own form and the team’s in that first couple of months. It was strange but I think we’re coming out the other side of it now.”