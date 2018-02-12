Defence key for London as Danny Ward praises Broncos’ resolve

Danny Ward was thrilled with his side’s defensive efforts after London moved to the top of the Championship with a 12-0 win over Dewsbury.

After impressing in attack against Barrow last week, it was the Broncos’ defence that got the job done as they kept the Rams scoreless despite several sets camped on their own line.

The boggy conditions meant fluent rugby was never going to be on the agenda, but Ward was pleased with his side’s resolve without the ball.

“It was awful conditions and we didn’t play them very well either,” he admitted.

“We didn’t respect the ball and were really poor in that aspect but fair play we defended it and to keep them to nought with the amount of ball they had is a big credit. It’s not good enough though from us we need a lot of improvement especially offensively.

“We need to work hard on respecting the ball more and hopefully we will come away with the win next week.”