Delaney injury sours Leeds’ win over Huddersfield

Leeds ensured they would go into their play-off semi-final against Hull on the back off two consecutive victories as they defeated Huddersfield 36-12.

Danny McGuire starred as he scored two tries in the Rhinos’ latest victory.

The only negative for Brian McDermott was an injury picked up by Brett Delaney, the forward coming off in the first-half after pulling a hamstring that means he will miss next week’s play-off contest.

Leeds stormed into a 16-6 lead by the break, with Kallum Watkins, McGuire and Jimmy Keinhorst scoring. Michael Lawrence replied for the hosts.

McGuire and former Giant, Anthony Mullally, scored after the interval before Ryan Hinchcliffe pulled one back.

However, Leeds had the last say as Rob Burrow crossed on potentially his penultimate career appearance.

Giants: Rankin, Simpson, Mellor, Turner, McIntosh, Brough, Gaskell, Rapira, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Ta’ai. Subs: O’Brien, Clough, Smith, Mason.

Tries: Lawrence, Hinchcliffe

Goals: Brough (2)

Rhinos: Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Keinhorst, Hall, Moon, McGuire, Garbutt, Parcell, Mullally, Ormondroyd, Ablett, Delaney. Subs: Burrow, Jones-Buchanan, Sutcliffe, Cuthbertson.

Tries: Watkins, McGuire (2), Keinhorst, Mullally, Burrow

Goals: Watkins (6)