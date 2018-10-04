Delaney set for Leeds exit

Brett Delaney will leave Leeds at the end of the season.

The veteran Australian, 32, has spent the last nine seasons with the Rhinos and has been successful in three Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge.

He will remain a part of the club, working with the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, and will continue playing with a part-time club.

“When I left Australia I was a 24-year-old kid and I could never of imagined that I would be privileged enough to play nine amazing seasons with a great club like Leeds,” he said.

“I would like to thank Gary Hetherington and Paul Caddick for believing in me and giving me a chance to play for the Rhinos. I owe a debt of thanks to Brian McDermott for everything he did for my career and likewise the great players I played alongside like Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Peacock, Kylie Leuluai, Rob Burrow, Danny McGuire and of course my old mate Ryan Bailey!

“I have ran my blood to water week in and week out for the Rhinos and I wouldn’t change a thing. I understand the club need to move forward especially as an overseas player and hopefully this will allow them to do that and bring in fresh blood as well as giving the great young kids at this club the chance to succeed and write their own names in the club’s history.”

His departure frees up a quota spot for overseas recruits. Tui Lolohea has already agreed to join the club while Shaun Fensom is also expected to arrive.