Delight for Price after Wire’s Cup exploits

Steve Price couldn’t contain his delight after guiding Warrington to the Challenge Cup Final.

The Wolves hammered Leeds 48-12 to advance to their first final since 2016, and move to within one win of a first Challenge Cup triumph since 2012.

It was a big moment for Price, who has impressed since taking control of the club ahead of the current campaign.

“It’s an amazing feeling. As a young bloke, I’d always watched it as a young kid and envy of it, sit up with my old man early in the mornings.

“I’ve had a lot of mates play in it, and worked with Nathan Brown and Mick Potter who have coached in it, it’s important that we enjoy it.

“It was a fantastic display of rugby and I’m pleased with the boys to be able to achieve our dream of getting to Wembley. We’re 80 minutes away from creating history yet again, which has been our goal since November.

“We spoke all week about Leeds and what they can produce on the big stage, they’ve been the benchmark for 10 years and they’ve still got a lot of good players, so really pleased for the players for executing the game plan.”

Meanwhile, Price was also keen to praise Daryl Clark after his man-of-the-match display.

“Justin Holbrook would probably say differently, but in my eyes, Daryl is the benchmark number nine this year.”