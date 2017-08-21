Delight for Sheens as Robins take step closer to Super League

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull Kingston Rovers head coach Tim Sheens admitted he could not wish for more after his side picked up a third straight win in the Qualifiers.

The Robins fought off a late London fightback to beat the Broncos 35-30, and further strengthen their hopes of returning to Super League.

They now need just two more victories to confirm their return to Super League next year, and following three close-run wins, Sheens admitted he was thrilled.

“Getting another win was the most important thing and I’m delighted with three wins from three. It doesn’t get much better than that,” he told the club’s official website.

“You can’t expect to just run away in this competition. London had to win today and they played accordingly, they kept playing football in the second half and it came off at times. We wanted to win and started very well in the first half, but London were desperate for the win and there is a difference between the two at times.

“We were guilty of watching the clock too much in the second half and that’s something we spoke about in the changing room at full-time. It’s happened a few times now and it’s something we need to overcome because we let London back into the game and I was disappointed with how we played in the second half.

“I’m not going to be too critical of the players through because there are some tired bodies in there, both physically and mentally. We’ve had three tough games physically but mentally there’s been a lot of expectation on the club to win and that takes its toll.”

