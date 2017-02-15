Demetriou plotting Warrington’s downfall on return to the UK

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Former Keighley Cougars coach Jason Demetriou will provide inside knowledge for Brisbane and England coach Wayne Bennett ahead of the Broncos’ clash with Warrington in the World Club Series on Saturday – and he insists the Wolves will be hungry for a scalp.

Demetriou, who enjoyed a lengthy playing career in the UK with the likes of Wakefield before embarking on a successful stint as coach at Cougar Park, is part of Bennett’s coaching staff that will look to pick up a seventh consecutive victory for NRL sides in the World Club Series on Saturday night.

But Demetriou told the Broncos’ official website that he is wary of the atmosphere that will welcome Brisbane’s players on Saturday night – and admitted he is enjoying his time back in England.

“I left here as a coach with an aspiration to get into the NRL,” he said.

“Over the last couple of years they have decided to bring the World Club Series back in and fortunately the Broncos have decided to come.

“It is great to be back – I am feeling the cold a bit, but it has brought back a lot of fond memories.

“You let the players know about the atmosphere and the noise that will come – Warrington will make a lot of noise.

“Their English-based players will be up for this and they will be coming hard.”