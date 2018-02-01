Democratic Republic of Congo joins RLEF

The RLEF board has awarded Congo Rugby League observer status.

The organisation, which is recognised by the country’s sports ministry, is based in Kivu in the east, close to the Burundian border and is constituted by seven community organisations.

“It’s great to see another African nation join the rugby league family and aiding the sport’s recently successful GAISF member application,” commented RLEF Middle East Africa director, Remond Safi.

“Congo Rugby League has plans to extend the sport throughout the country and expand into the capital, Kinshasa. The MEA region is taking shape, with plans being discussed to strengthen membernations and provide technical education to develop the sport to a high standard.”

CRL President, Kajibwami added: “We would like to thank Monsieur Shombo, Head of Sports Services at the Ministry of Youth and Sport, Uvira Region.

“And thanks are aslo due to RLIF Southern Hemisphere Development Officer, Tas Baitieri for the supply of equipment, and to Remond Safi for his counsel and advice and help in growing our sport. We are excited by what is ahead.”

Since Ghana joined the RLEF in 2013, several other African nations have followed, including Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Burundi and Cameroon, with more African and Middle Eastern nations preparing applications.