Denis Betts leaves role as England assistant coach

England head coach Wayne Bennett has made changes to his backroom staff following the announcement of his new two-year contract, with Denis Betts leaving his role as assistant coach.

Paul Wellens will continue as Bennett’s assistant, with Jamie Peacock remaining as team manager alongside new recruit Chris Black, who joins as England’s Human Performance Lead.

Speaking about the changes to the England staff, Bennett said: “First of all I want to thank Denis for his contribution over the last two years, he has been a great assistant coach and I appreciate all his efforts.

“We welcome Chris Black into the staff and I’m certain his knowledge and insight will be extremely beneficial to the squad as we look ahead to the Test matches against New Zealand this year.”

Rugby Football League Rugby Director Kevin Sinfield said: “Wayne likes to freshen up his coaching team and has consistently done this wherever he has been. Denis has done an outstanding job over the last two years and his contribution should not be underestimated.”