Denny Solomona hopes Castleford go on and win the Super League title

Former Castleford winger and rugby union convert Denny Solomona admits he would love to see his former side go on and win the Super League title for the first time.

Solomona was the subject of a high-profile legal dispute earlier this year, after failing to return to pre-season training with the Tigers last November before eventually signing a deal with rugby union Premiership side Sale Sharks.

But he has willed his former team on to Old Trafford this October – saying that he holds no grudges against anyone at the Tigers.

“I’m over the moon for them,” Solomona told Press Association Sport. “I’ve got nothing against them. What’s happened has happened and it’s in the past. It’s all sorted now.

“I’ve got a lot of mates there, really good mates actually, and I wish them all the best. I hope they win the league. It’s been a long time since they’ve won silverware.”

Speaking of their first ever League Leaders’ Shield triumph earlier this month, Solomona also added that he sent congratulations to members of the Tigers’ current first-team squad.

He added: “I sent my congratulations to the boys that I keep in contact with. I’m happy for them.”