Derek Beaumont vows to stick with Leigh in 2018 – even if they are relegated

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont has insisted that he will not walk away from the Centurions at the end of this season: even if the club are relegated back to the Championship.

Leigh find themselves in an intriguing three-way battle for the final top-three spot in the Qualifiers, with the other two sides from themselves, Widnes and Catalans that fall short seemingly heading for the Million Pound Game.

There is even the possibility of Championship side London having a say in the promotion shake-up yet – but Beaumont has stressed that he is staying at Leigh whatever the outcome in the Qualifiers.

He said: “In 2005 after getting promoted into Super League and seeing it [as] not sustainable I walked away. Whilst I don’t have an appetite for the Championship, I won’t walk away again at this stage as I still believe that this club can become an established Super League club for many years and I am not giving that vision up after a setback.

“We have proven we can add to the competition by being competitive in our first year and not finishing bottom. We have met all the minimum standards including attendance and have had a positive impact at the club owners’ meetings, building friendships and business relationships that fellow owners want to see continue.

“Whilst the Super League structure remains uncertain at this stage along with any parachute payments and indeed our Super League status what isn’t uncertain and I can say with absolute clarity is I am going nowhere.”

Beaumont also insisted that so long as he has the town’s backing to continue supporting the Centurions, he sees no reason why he would walk away.

He continued: “I haven’t given up at anything in my life and have had many setbacks personally and in business but I don’t give in. As long as this town supports the club I will support it. If the fans stay with us and still buy their season tickets and the sponsors still support as they have then I will maintain my support and keep us spending the cap with a team that will come straight back even if the structure doesn’t change to include us.”

Beaumont also revealed that he has further recruits lined up for 2018 as Leigh look to strengthen once again.

He said: “I have already recruited some quality additions to the playing roster and have other irons in fires. I have also added some quality off field proven individuals to take the squad to another level and I have no intentions of going backwards.

“I have always taken the positives out of any situation and if we do go down we will have the opportunity to build again. We won’t be finished, we will come back stronger. That I can assure you.

“Knowing how you will deal with every eventuality gives you certainty in uncertain times and that is a healthy position for this Club. The lads still have it in their hands to perform and keep themselves in Super League, whether that’s finishing third, which is still possible or playing home or away in the Million Pound Game and I believe in them to achieve the goal of maintaining their Super League status and I will keep ‘Beleighving’ in them until the final hooter tells me otherwise.”