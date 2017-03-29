Dewsbury chairman pleased with quality of early applicants for coaching role

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Dewsbury Rams chairman Mark Sawyer has confirmed the club has already received a dozen applications for the vacant head coach post.

The Championship club are on the lookout for a new coach after Glenn Morrison stepped down from the role following the club’s winless start to the Championship season.

Morrison’s departure was announced on Monday evening, ending a four-and-a-half year tenure at the Tetley’s Stadium.

Despite the club’s current position, Sawyer revealed he had received at least 12 formal applications within the first 24 hours since the post became available, and was impressed with the calibre of candidates.

“We will be advertising the role, but we’ve already started receiving applications,” Sawyer told TotalRL.

“I don’t think there are that many opportunities for coaches, to be honest, so when a professional job comes up you expect a good response, as we did last time. We’ll leave it a few days and see what we’ve got.

“What I would say is that there’s nobody definite to be in charge. We’re just seeing who is interested, but there have already been some good applicants coming in, so I don’t think we’ll struggle to get the right man for the job.”

Dewsbury will play the first of four games in a 16-day period when they entertain Featherstone on Sunday. However, Sawyer is adamant that they will not rush making a decision.

“Realistically speaking, it’s going to be at least a few weeks,” he said.

“It’s always important to get the right man in, but with the position we find ourselves in it is even more important, otherwise we are going to get relegated.

“The primary goal is to avoid relegation because it is so important we stay in the Championship.

“I couldn’t be more disappointed with how we’ve started and Glenn was the same. I felt like we were heading in the right direction over the last week or two until the second-half against Bradford, when we were back to a very difficult 30 minutes.”

Jonathan Schofield, the son of former Great Britain captain Garry, has been placed in temporary charge alongside Karl Pryce for the duration of the club’s selection process. But Sawyer hinted that the pair were both considering the prospects of applying for the job on a long-term basis.

“Whether either of them wants to go for the job permanently, I don’t know, they indicated to me that they are thinking about it.”