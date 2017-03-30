Dewsbury approach Cummins about head coach role

3 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Dewsbury Rams have approached Francis Cummins in relation to becoming their next head coach.

TotalRL understands the 40-year-old has been asked to consider the role as the struggling Championship club continues their search for Glenn Morrison’s replacement.

Dewsbury-born Cummins has not been a head coach since he was sacked by Bradford Bulls in 2014 and is currently part of the coaching staff at rugby union side Doncaster Knights.

He was appointed head coach at Bradford in September 2012, shortly after the club entered administration, and guided them to a ninth-placed finish in his first full season in charge. However, the Bulls entered administration once again in 2014, and following a six-point penalty, Cummins was sacked in July with the club heading towards relegation.

He had previously been the assistant coach at Leeds for four years before moving to the Bulls to be Mick Potter’s assistant in 2010.

Dewsbury chairman Mark Sawyer told TotalRL on Tuesday that they had received a number of applications in the hours following Morrison’s departure, who stepped down following their defeat to Bradford on Sunday, their sixth consecutive league defeat since the start of the season.

It is understood that the club has received further applications since, but they are still planning to advertise the role.