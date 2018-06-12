Dewsbury keen to keep Crowther

Dewsbury head coach Neil Kelly has admitted he would like to make Jordan Crowther a permanent addition to his squad.

The 21-year-old caught the eye with an impressive performance in the club’s 42-18 defeat to Featherstone on Sunday, scoring one of the Rams’ three tries.

Crowther is on dual-reg terms from Wakefield, where he is out of contract at the end of the season, and should he become available, Kelly admitted he’d like to tie him up.

“I would like him to stay longer, beyond this season, but he’s not our player,” Kelly said.

“I’ve not spoken with Jordan, but I might have done with my chairman about him!

“I think it would be wrong for me to comment too much on him at this moment in time, but enough to say today (Sunday) and over the last month he’s played some really good football for us since he’s been playing in the middle.

“I thought he had an absolutely immense game for us (against Featherstone). He was right in the thick of it; in the middle on a warm day he tackled his heart out. With the ball he was always on hand to play a bit of football and he did some tough stuff as well.”