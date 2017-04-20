Dewsbury land Featherstone forward

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Neil Kelly has made his first signing as Dewsbury’s head coach after signing Featherstone forward Sam Day on a one-month loan.

The playmaker has been allowed to join the Rams to get some game time, with the likes of Anthony Thackeray, Matty Wilde and Keal Carlile currently ahead of him in the pecking order.

“Sam is a good player who will add competition for places and I am pleased that we have been able to bring him on board,” Kelly said.

Featherstone coach Jon Sharp said: “Sam is a very talented, young player, who just happens to find himself behind some of our top performers in terms of the positions he plays.

“Although we want him to stay here with us, we are mindful he requires greater game-time and believe the move to Dewsbury will serve both him and Dewsbury and ultimately us, very well.

“On behalf of the club, I would like to wish Sam all the best during his short time with the Rams.”