Dewsbury land Wakeman coup

Dewsbury Rams have completed the signing of Huddersfield Giants forward Shannon Wakeman on an initial one-month loan.

Wakeman made 28 appearances for the Giants last years and featured for Italy in last year’s World Cup.

However, he has joined the Championship club with a view to remaining there for the rest of the season.

The move is a major coup for the Rams, who have won three of their opening four games this season.

Wakeman will be unavailable for a few weeks with a hamstring problem.

Rams head coach Neil Kelly said: “The prop forward position is one area we need to strengthen.

“A player of his quality – speed, footwork and defence – will add to what we’ve already become as a team this year.

“He is not fit at the moment, he is a couple of weeks off, but I am really looking forward to him joining us.”